US Senate To Consider Resolution Limiting Trump's Iran War Powers

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): US lawmakers plan to push next week for a resolution to halt the Iran war and compel President Donald Trump to seek Congress' approval for any further attacks, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Speaking at a press conference in New York on Wednesday, Schumer said, 'Congress must reassert its authority, especially at this dangerous moment,' Reuters reported.

The announcement came hours after Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his stated deadline for Tehran to reopen the blockaded Strait of Hormuz or face“devastating attacks” on its civilian infrastructure.

Trump's warning that“a whole civilization will die tonight” drew international concern and condemnation from Democrats, dozens of whom called for the president's removal.

Schumer described Trump's statements as“unhinged” and criticised the war for failing to weaken Iran's government or curtail its nuclear program, while global fuel prices have increased.

The Trump administration has portrayed the military campaign as a decisive victory, although the top US general said troops remain ready to resume combat operations. The White House maintains that Trump's actions are legal under his powers as commander-in-chief.

Democrats in both the Senate and House have previously failed in attempts to pass war powers resolutions to limit Trump's authority.

Republican lawmakers, holding narrow majorities in both chambers, have largely supported Trump's policies.

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