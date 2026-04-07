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Artemis II Astronauts Set Historic Distance Record
(MENAFN) Crew members aboard NASA’s Artemis II expedition ventured farther away from Earth than any humans before, following a successful lunar flyby, and are currently on their return path, the agency announced on Monday.
The Orion spacecraft achieved a peak distance of roughly 252,756 miles (406,771 kilometers) from Earth, exceeding the milestone previously held by the Apollo 13 astronauts in 1970.
Throughout the journey, the four crew members — Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen — studied the moon’s far side and experienced a solar eclipse that could only be seen from space.
According to NASA, the spacecraft also reached its nearest point to the lunar surface at approximately 4,067 miles (6,545 kilometers) before initiating its course back toward Earth.
Donald Trump addressed the astronauts in a live conversation, commending both the mission’s achievements and upcoming exploration goals.
“People haven't been there in a long time…but it's going to be more and more prevalent because we're going to be doing a lot of traveling,” Trump said, adding that astronauts would “ultimately do the whole big trip to Mars.”
“Your mission paves the way for America's return to the lunar surface very soon,” he added.
The Orion spacecraft achieved a peak distance of roughly 252,756 miles (406,771 kilometers) from Earth, exceeding the milestone previously held by the Apollo 13 astronauts in 1970.
Throughout the journey, the four crew members — Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen — studied the moon’s far side and experienced a solar eclipse that could only be seen from space.
According to NASA, the spacecraft also reached its nearest point to the lunar surface at approximately 4,067 miles (6,545 kilometers) before initiating its course back toward Earth.
Donald Trump addressed the astronauts in a live conversation, commending both the mission’s achievements and upcoming exploration goals.
“People haven't been there in a long time…but it's going to be more and more prevalent because we're going to be doing a lot of traveling,” Trump said, adding that astronauts would “ultimately do the whole big trip to Mars.”
“Your mission paves the way for America's return to the lunar surface very soon,” he added.
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