Akshay Oberoi Wraps Up 'Two Zero One Four' Dubbing Amid 'Love Lottery' Shoot In Dehradun

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Amidst a packed shooting schedule in Dehradun, actor Akshay Oberoi has concluded the dubbing for the uupcoming action-thriller 'Two Zero One Four' starring Jackie Shroff.

Directed by Shravan Tiwari, the espionage acting thriller will have Akshay playing a terrorist pitted against Jackie Shroff, who will be seen as a army officer. Shot across locations including Russia, Mumbai and Kutch, the film will have the veteran actor's character uncovering a global conspiracy involving Indian and foreign agents.

Akshay, who is currently busy shooting in Dehradun for Love Letter, took out time to conclude the dubbing for Two Zero One Four - 2014. He shared that this phase of his career in the film journey is exhilarating yet tiring.

Revealing why, he shared:“This phase of my career is extremely exciting but also quite hectic in the best possible way. I was in Dehradun shooting for Love Lottery, and we managed to carve out time for dubbing for Two Zero One Four.”

Akshay added that Two Zero One Four - 2014 has a“very intense energy, especially because my character is so different from what I've done before.”

He concluded:“Working on a project with Jackie Shroff sir was also a great experience. Right now, it's a lot of juggling, but I'm grateful that the work coming my way is so diverse.”

Akshay is now prepping for the release of the Yash-starrer“ Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups”, which also stars an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Locked for June 4 release, the film is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who has previously helmed the National Award-winning film“ Liar's Dice”. Her upcoming actioner starring Yash has been simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

As per reports,“Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” is reportedly a gripping tale of crime and deception set in 1980s Goa, where a powerful drug cartel manipulates lives behind the state's picturesque beaches and vibrant culture.