403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Claims US Could “Take Out” Iran in a Single Night
(MENAFN) Donald Trump claimed Monday that American forces could “take out” Iran in a single night.
"The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night," he told reporters.
He also set a firm warning for Iran, stating that by Tuesday at 8 pm EDT (0000 GMT Wednesday), all bridges and power plants in the country would be “decimated” if no agreement is reached.
Trump added that Washington is currently engaging with an "active, willing participant" on the Iranian side who is negotiating "in good faith," and noted that some "incredible countries" are assisting efforts to end the hostilities.
"The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night," he told reporters.
He also set a firm warning for Iran, stating that by Tuesday at 8 pm EDT (0000 GMT Wednesday), all bridges and power plants in the country would be “decimated” if no agreement is reached.
Trump added that Washington is currently engaging with an "active, willing participant" on the Iranian side who is negotiating "in good faith," and noted that some "incredible countries" are assisting efforts to end the hostilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment