Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Claims US Could “Take Out” Iran in a Single Night

Trump Claims US Could “Take Out” Iran in a Single Night


2026-04-07 02:18:06
(MENAFN) Donald Trump claimed Monday that American forces could “take out” Iran in a single night.

"The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night," he told reporters.

He also set a firm warning for Iran, stating that by Tuesday at 8 pm EDT (0000 GMT Wednesday), all bridges and power plants in the country would be “decimated” if no agreement is reached.

Trump added that Washington is currently engaging with an "active, willing participant" on the Iranian side who is negotiating "in good faith," and noted that some "incredible countries" are assisting efforts to end the hostilities.

MENAFN07042026000045017640ID1110950011



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search