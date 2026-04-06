Russians Attack Energy Facility In Odesa Region DTEK Reports Severe Damage
“On the night of April 6, the Russians struck an energy facility. By morning, power engineers had restored electricity to critical infrastructure and nearly 3,000 households. Another 16,700 households in parts of the Prymorskyi, Khadzhybeiskyi, and Kyivskyi districts of Odesa remain without power,” the statement said.
It is noted that the damage to the facility is significant, and its restoration will take time. Energy workers are currently clearing the debris.Read also: In Odesa, injury toll after Russian attack climbs to 15, with three fatalities
As reported, three people, including a child, were killed in Odesa as a result of a massive Russian strike on the night of April 6. A day of mourning has been declared in the city.
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