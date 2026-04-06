EU Ambassador Finds Shahed UAV Debris During Walk In Kyiv Forest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mathernová reported this on her Facebook page.

“A few days ago, I went for my morning Nordic walk in a forest in Kyiv. I love forests. I am used to finding mushrooms or the first spring flowers there. This time, I found a large piece of a Shahed drone,” she wrote.

Mathernová emphasized that her discovery demonstrates the new reality in Ukraine.

“That is how war changes a country. That is Ukraine's reality today,” she stated.

The diplomat added that the debris she found did not contain any explosive components.

In addition, Mathernová noted that Russia has continued its attacks on Ukraine, which have taken the lives of at least 16 people, despite Kyiv's proposal for an Easter truce.

“This cannot become normal. Walking through a spring forest and finding fragments of weapons designed to destroy human lives. Ukraine deserves peace. Ukrainians deserve to walk in their forests without fear,” the ambassador of the EU to Ukraine noted.

Russian attacks on Kharkiv region leave three people injured

As reported by Ukrinform, bomb disposal experts defused three mines and a rocket projectile discovered in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.