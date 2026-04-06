Telnyx Launches“Livekit On Telnyx” For Deploying Voice AI Agents With Lower Cost And Ultra-Low Latency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hosted platform delivers 50% lower costs, sub-200ms round-trip time, and carrier-grade telephony for LiveKit voice AI agents

AUSTIN, Texas, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx, the trusted Voice AI infrastructure platform, today announced the launch of LiveKit on Telnyx, a fully hosted platform that runs LiveKit agents on Telnyx-owned infrastructure with dramatically lower costs, ultra-low latency, and enterprise telephony built in.

LiveKit on Telnyx enables developers to deploy existing LiveKit agents without changing their code. Customers package their agent with a Dockerfile, deploy via API, and go live on Telnyx infrastructure. No servers to provision. No third-party vendors to manage.

Infrastructure Ownership Changes the Economics

Most voice AI platforms resell third-party APIs for speech and telephony, stacking margins at each layer. Telnyx owns the infrastructure at each level of the stack: carrier network, GPU clusters, and telephony.

Telnyx allows LiveKit customers to deploy agents on Telnyx infrastructure, delivering savings on costs, as well as enhanced performance and reliability.

Telnyx offers 50% lower speech-to-text (STT) and text-to-speech (TTS) costs vs. LiveKit Cloud on equivalent models, and promises no session fees during the beta period of LiveKit on Telnyx, which currently costs LiveKit customers $0.01/min per active session.

Ultra-Low Latency Through Colocated Inference

Telnyx hosts STT and TTS models on owned GPU infrastructure, colocated with global telephony points of presence. Audio never leaves the Telnyx network, eliminating the variable latency that comes from routing through external APIs. The result is sub-200ms round-trip time for conversations that feel natural.

This dedicated compute layer ensures consistent performance at scale while maintaining the security and compliance standards that enterprise deployments demand.

"Voice AI is moving from prototype to production," said David Casem, CEO and co-founder of Telnyx. "That transition demands infrastructure built for enterprise reliability and compliance. LiveKit on Telnyx gives developers the framework they know with the carrier-grade foundation that enterprise production deployments require."

Carrier-Grade Telephony Built In

Enterprise voice AI applications require sophisticated SIP capabilities including AMR-WB codec support, call recording, call transfers, and custom trunk configurations, with Telnyx, these capabilities are native, not integrated from third parties.

"LiveKit created an excellent agent framework," said Jon Scalet, Technical Product Manager at Telnyx. "LiveKit on Telnyx extends it with the telephony infrastructure that enterprise deployments require, carrier-grade SIP, verified identity, and compliance built into every call."

Availability

LiveKit on Telnyx is available now in beta. Session fees are waived during the beta period. Existing LiveKit developers migrate in minutes, the agent code stays the same.

About Telnyx

Telnyx is the trust infrastructure powering the Voice AI economy. Telnyx owns its carrier network, holds telecom licenses in 30+ countries, and operates 18 global points of presence with colocated GPU infrastructure for edge inference. This single operational domain delivers sub-200ms round-trip time, A-level STIR/SHAKEN authentication, and enterprise compliance including HIPAA, PCI, SOC 2, and GDPR, ensuring AI agents are not just deployed, but answered and trusted. Learn more at telnyx.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Fiona McDonnell Telnyx...