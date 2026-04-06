Central Bancompany, Inc. Announces Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter 2026 Results
The live webcast may be accessed by visiting or by using the following link:
A replay of the conference call may be accessed at .
About Central Bancompany, Inc.
Central Bancompany, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, with approximately $20.8 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025. Its banking subsidiary, The Central Trust Bank, has been serving businesses and customers since 1902. The bank is built on a strong foundation of people, community service, and technology. The Central Trust Bank is a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a Federal Reserve state member bank, serving consumers and businesses in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Florida. Divisions of The Central Trust Bank include Central Trust Company and Central Investment Advisors.
Media Contact:
Dan Westhues
SEVP, Chief Customer Officer
Central Bancompany, Inc.
...
(573) 634-1281
Investor Relations Contact:
Charlie Martin
Corporate Development Officer
Central Bancompany, Inc.
...
(314) 686-7007
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