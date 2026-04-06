Foreign Mercenary Plot: Delhi Court Sends Seven Foreign Nationals To 30 Days Judicial Custody

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday sent seven foreign nationals, accused of imparting terror training in Myanmar, to 30 days judicial custody in a case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA Court at Patiala House passed the order after the accused were produced before it following the expiry of their previously granted custody.

The seven accused - six Ukrainian nationals and one American citizen - were arrested in connection with an alleged international network involved in imparting weapons and drone training to insurgent groups across the India-Myanmar border.

The NIA has also claimed that the accused had facilitated the procurement and movement of drones and electronic jamming equipment from Europe for use in these training modules.

According to officials, the accused were arrested from different parts of the country, including Delhi, Lucknow and Kolkata, for allegedly entering India on tourist visas and subsequently travelling to the northeastern region before illegally crossing into Myanmar.

The investigators added that further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the alleged conspiracy and trace all individuals connected to the network.

The seven accused include Ukrainian nationals Petro Hubra, Taras Slyviak, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Marian Stefankiv, Maksym Honcharuk, and Viktor Kaminskyi, besides American national VanDyke.

The case forms part of a larger probe by the NIA into an alleged international network involving foreign mercenaries operating in India's northeastern region.

Sources said that the anti-terror agency is continuing its probe to identify the wider network, including possible local facilitators and international linkages.

Earlier, the court allowed the NIA's request to conduct proceedings at its headquarters. Considering security concerns, the Patiala House Court directed that all future hearings be held there, with the accused to be produced before the presiding judge.