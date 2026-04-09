BJP Jalpaiguri Sadar Candidate Files Complaint Against Abhishek Banerjee Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 9 (IANS) BJP candidate from Jalpaiguri Sadar constituency, Ananta Deb Adhikari, on Thursday lodged a complaint against Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, alleging that the latter made derogatory remarks against him during an election campaign in Jalpaiguri district.

Adhikari, accompanied by his lawyers, filed the complaint at the Kotwali police station, alleging that the statement had tarnished his reputation and misled voters.

The alleged incident took place on Tuesday when Abhishek Banerjee came to the district to hold a meeting in support of the party's candidate from Jalpaiguri Sadar, Krishna Das.

While speaking on stage, he targeted the BJP candidate and made personal comments against him, saying, "The BJP candidate from Jalpaiguri Sadar is not in a good mood all day. He spends half the time in an intoxicated state. He is addicted to alcohol. He behaves badly with women and speaks disrespectfully."

In protest, the BJP took out a procession in Jalpaiguri city on Tuesday night. BJP candidate Adhikari warned that legal action would be taken if Abhishek Banerjee did not apologize, after which the complaint was filed.

Adhikari said, "I passed LLB from Jalpaiguri Law College in 2002 and joined the Jalpaiguri Bar Association in 2003. I am a member of the Rajbanshi community and have been engaged in the legal profession as a member of the community. Speaking in support of Trinamool candidate Krishna Das, Abhishek Banerjee knowingly and intentionally made a personal attack to prevent voters from voting for me; he tried to instill a feeling of enmity and hatred. They have made false allegations against me, which have defamed me. So I filed a complaint against him."

BJP's lawyer cell member Soujit Singh said Abhishek Banerjee has violated the model code of conduct for Assembly polls, and the matter has been brought to the notice of the Election Commission.