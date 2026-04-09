Azerbaijan And Germany Set Stage For Deeper Economic Collaboration
The Deputy Minister of Economy, Samad Bashirli, met with Stefan Küpper, Chairman of the Board of Baden-Württemberg International Education (BiWE) and Executive Director for Policy, Education, and Labor Market at the Südwestmetall Industrial Employers' Association.
During the meeting, the parties highlighted the successful development of economic ties with Germany and the importance of the Roadmap signed with the German-Azerbaijan Foreign Trade Chamber and Germany's Eastern Business Association.
The discussion covered Azerbaijan's economic priorities, ongoing projects and programs aimed at human resource development, and cooperation opportunities. Information was also provided on the activities of the Vocational Education Center under the Development Agency for Economic Zones, and potential joint efforts in training skilled personnel for the industrial sector were explored.
Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on developing vocational education to meet the demand for human capital across various economic sectors in Azerbaijan, as well as other mutually important issues.
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