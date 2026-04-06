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How Ice Cores Prove Climate Change Is Real Explained #Shorts


2026-04-06 10:16:26
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Deep beneath glaciers and polar ice caps lies Earth's climate history-preserved in frozen layers over hundreds of thousands of years. Ice cores act as time capsules, helping scientists study past climates and understand the reality of climate change. By drilling up to 3 kilometers deep, researchers extract core samples containing ancient air bubbles. These tiny pockets of air reveal crucial data about: Atmospheric composition Carbon dioxide (CO2) levels Ice ages and warming periods Volcanic eruptions and environmental shifts From Antarctica to Greenland, these frozen records provide some of the strongest evidence of how Earth's climate has evolved-and how it's changing today.

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