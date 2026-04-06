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Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Enters Rs 1000 Crore Club In India In Just 18 Days!


2026-04-06 10:16:26
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge storms into the Rs 1000 crore club in India within 18 days! The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller continues its record-breaking run, becoming one of the fastest Bollywood films to achieve this massive milestone.

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AsiaNet News

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