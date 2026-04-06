Bahrain Public Prosecution Orders Detention Of Suspects Accused Of Spying For Iran

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain's Public Prosecution on Monday, April 6, 2026, ordered the detention of several individuals arrested on charges of espionage for Iranian intelligence agencies and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The head of the Terror Crimes Prosecution said the arrests were carried out based on intelligence reports and investigations indicating the suspects' links to Iranian intelligence agencies and the IRGC.

According to a statement, the suspects were tasked with monitoring vital sites in Bahrain, collecting information, and transmitting it for potential targeting. They were also instructed to document the aftermath of attacks by photographing damage and destruction.

The official added that the Public Prosecution has launched investigations, questioned the accused, and ordered their pretrial detention. Investigations are ongoing.