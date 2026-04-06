NCP‐SP Nominates Govind Mokate For Rahuri Bypoll Against BJP's Akshay Kardile​

MENAFN - IANS) Rahuri, April 6 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) State President, Shashikant Shinde, on Monday announced Govind Mokate as the party's candidate for the Rahuri Assembly seat.​

The development is an embarrassment for the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), especially for the NCP‐SP, as its probable candidate and former Minister Prajakt Tanpure backed out of the race at the last moment and went into hiding after meeting State BJP chief Ravindra Chavan.​

The bypoll was necessitated in the Rahuri Assembly seat in Ahilyanagar district after the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shivajirao Kardile, who had defeated sitting MLA Tanpure in the 2024 Assembly polls.​

The BJP has fielded Kardile's son, Akshay, for the bypoll on March 23. Akshay on Monday filed his nomination papers in the presence of State BJP chief Ravindra Chavan and senior party Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.​

“We have decided to give candidature to Govind Mokate. All parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi have extended their support to the candidature, and we are committed to fighting for victory,” said Shashikant Shinde.​

When asked about Tanpure, nephew of senior party leader Jayant Patil, backing out of the race, Shinde said that Tanpure was not willing to contest but was under pressure from the electorate.​

“He had told us that he did not want to contest, but for him, the opinion of his workers was final. We were in touch with him till 1 p.m. today, and ultimately it was decided that he will not contest, and we chose Govind Mokate as our candidate,” said Shinde.​

Earlier, BJP State President Ravindra Chavan and Ahilyanagar Guardian Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil met Prajakt Tanpure. Following a lengthy closed‐door discussion, Tanpure's stance on contesting the Rahuri bypoll appeared to undergo a 180‐degree turn.​

BJP insiders said that while Chavan and Vikhe Patil initiated the meeting, the true mastermind behind the development was Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Despite being on a campaign tour in Kerala, CM Fadnavis spoke directly to Tanpure via a phone call placed by Ravindra Chavan.​

The Chief Minister gave a 100 per cent guarantee that the State Government would address every developmental issue and grievance raised by Tanpure regarding the Rahuri constituency. Following the Chief Minister's assurance, Tanpure decided to withdraw from the electoral contest.​

During the recently held Budget Session of the State Legislature, Tanpure, while speaking to reporters, had expressed his wish to contest the bypoll. However, according to sources, he was also trying for the BJP ticket in the bypoll.​

His recent social media posts showing him in saffron, with a cloth around him, had gone viral, sparking speculation that he might even switch to the BJP for the bypoll.​

On the last day for filing nominations, Tanpure reportedly went intocommunicado. The MVA ally Congress had already announced that, in the event the NCP‐SP did not contest the Rahuri bypoll, the party was ready to contest the seat.​

Throughout Monday morning, the NCP‐SP held deliberations at its party headquarters in Mumbai, after which the decision to give Mokate candidature was taken.​