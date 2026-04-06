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Jordan Approves Compensation for War-Related Damage
(MENAFN) The Jordanian Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, has approved compensation for citizens whose homes, businesses, or vehicles were damaged by falling shrapnel and drones amid ongoing regional conflicts, according to reports.
Compensation will be determined through assessments conducted by technical committees appointed by the Minister of Interior across various governorates. The army confirmed that most missiles and drones fired from Iran were intercepted by air defenses, but some caused property damage across the Kingdom. The initiative aims to help affected citizens carry out repairs and maintain their livelihoods.
In parallel, the Cabinet decided to exempt fuel oil imports by the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) sold to the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) from all taxes and fees. This measure is intended to reduce financial pressures from global price fluctuations and strengthen Jordan’s strategic fuel reserves.
The government also granted tax and fee exemptions to the Floating Storage Unit (FSU) chartered by NEPCO, set to arrive in the fourth quarter at the Sheikh Sabah LNG Terminal in Aqaba. Authorities tasked the Jordan Maritime Commission, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), and Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) with facilitating all necessary permits for the vessel’s operation.
Additionally, tax and fee exemptions were approved for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shipments contracted by NEPCO. The move follows a transition from a shore-based regasification vessel to a leased FSU under a 10-year lease-to-own agreement, which is more cost-effective. Work is also ongoing to construct a permanent onshore regasification facility in Aqaba to establish state-owned infrastructure for global LNG imports.
Compensation will be determined through assessments conducted by technical committees appointed by the Minister of Interior across various governorates. The army confirmed that most missiles and drones fired from Iran were intercepted by air defenses, but some caused property damage across the Kingdom. The initiative aims to help affected citizens carry out repairs and maintain their livelihoods.
In parallel, the Cabinet decided to exempt fuel oil imports by the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) sold to the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) from all taxes and fees. This measure is intended to reduce financial pressures from global price fluctuations and strengthen Jordan’s strategic fuel reserves.
The government also granted tax and fee exemptions to the Floating Storage Unit (FSU) chartered by NEPCO, set to arrive in the fourth quarter at the Sheikh Sabah LNG Terminal in Aqaba. Authorities tasked the Jordan Maritime Commission, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), and Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) with facilitating all necessary permits for the vessel’s operation.
Additionally, tax and fee exemptions were approved for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shipments contracted by NEPCO. The move follows a transition from a shore-based regasification vessel to a leased FSU under a 10-year lease-to-own agreement, which is more cost-effective. Work is also ongoing to construct a permanent onshore regasification facility in Aqaba to establish state-owned infrastructure for global LNG imports.
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