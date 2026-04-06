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Iran Conditions Ceasefire on Immediate Halt of Hostilities
(MENAFN) Iran has reportedly demanded that both the United States and Israeli forces “immediately halt their hostilities, particularly targeting top Iranian leadership,” while also calling for the “unconditional” removal of US President Donald Trump’s “deadline” concerning the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistani officials, speaking to a news agency, confirmed on Monday that a ceasefire proposal had been presented to Tehran.
According to informed sources who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the situation, Iran communicated to Islamabad that it would only review the proposal if the US and Israel cease all forms of aggression against the country, including actions aimed at its high-ranking military and civilian officials.
This development follows Tehran’s confirmation earlier on Monday of the death of Majid Khadmi, the intelligence chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards. The announcement came amid circulating reports suggesting that a 45-day truce initiative had been proposed.
Pakistani sources further indicated that Tehran has rejected the idea of entering negotiations under pressure, emphasizing that it cannot be compelled into talks through a “deadline threat.”
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, along with the nation’s senior diplomat Ishaq Dar, are reportedly maintaining “constant” communication with US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. These ongoing contacts are part of efforts to encourage both parties to engage in diplomatic negotiations.
According to informed sources who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the situation, Iran communicated to Islamabad that it would only review the proposal if the US and Israel cease all forms of aggression against the country, including actions aimed at its high-ranking military and civilian officials.
This development follows Tehran’s confirmation earlier on Monday of the death of Majid Khadmi, the intelligence chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards. The announcement came amid circulating reports suggesting that a 45-day truce initiative had been proposed.
Pakistani sources further indicated that Tehran has rejected the idea of entering negotiations under pressure, emphasizing that it cannot be compelled into talks through a “deadline threat.”
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, along with the nation’s senior diplomat Ishaq Dar, are reportedly maintaining “constant” communication with US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. These ongoing contacts are part of efforts to encourage both parties to engage in diplomatic negotiations.
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