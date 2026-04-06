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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Begins State Visit to Georgia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Begins State Visit to Georgia


2026-04-06 09:30:31
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Georgia on Monday for a state visit, according to reports from his press service.

Aliyev was greeted at Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport by Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili.

During the visit, Aliyev is scheduled to hold meetings with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. An official welcoming ceremony will take place at the presidential palace, followed by a private discussion between Aliyev and Kavelashvili.

Later, Aliyev will meet with Kobakhidze at the government administration. The talks are expected to occur in both narrow and expanded formats, after which the leaders plan to issue a joint statement to the media.

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