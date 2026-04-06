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Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon Claim Sixteen Lives
(MENAFN) Israeli warplanes unleashed a series of airstrikes across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley on Sunday night and into Monday morning, killing at least 16 people and wounding several others, according to Lebanese official sources.
In the Bekaa Valley, a strike on Machghara left two people dead and five others wounded. In the southern city of Nabatieh, a drone strike near Kfar Remman killed four people, while a separate strike along the Fakhr al-Din-Toul road claimed two more lives and wounded two others. A further strike near Gandour Hospital killed one person. In Burj Rahal, an airstrike killed three people and wounded one, and a strike on the village of Ebba killed four more.
The Israeli army separately issued urgent evacuation warnings to residents of Beirut's southern suburbs before launching strikes on the area. A parallel warning was directed at residents of southern Lebanon, ordering them to relocate north of the Zahrani River.
Hezbollah, meanwhile, claimed its own cross-border operations — launching drone attacks against Israeli military targets near the border and firing rocket salvos at several settlements in northern Israel after midnight.
The renewed hostilities are part of an unbroken cycle of cross-border fighting that has persisted since March 2, when Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel for the first time since a ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024 — a move that triggered a wave of intensified Israeli airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon.
In the Bekaa Valley, a strike on Machghara left two people dead and five others wounded. In the southern city of Nabatieh, a drone strike near Kfar Remman killed four people, while a separate strike along the Fakhr al-Din-Toul road claimed two more lives and wounded two others. A further strike near Gandour Hospital killed one person. In Burj Rahal, an airstrike killed three people and wounded one, and a strike on the village of Ebba killed four more.
The Israeli army separately issued urgent evacuation warnings to residents of Beirut's southern suburbs before launching strikes on the area. A parallel warning was directed at residents of southern Lebanon, ordering them to relocate north of the Zahrani River.
Hezbollah, meanwhile, claimed its own cross-border operations — launching drone attacks against Israeli military targets near the border and firing rocket salvos at several settlements in northern Israel after midnight.
The renewed hostilities are part of an unbroken cycle of cross-border fighting that has persisted since March 2, when Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel for the first time since a ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024 — a move that triggered a wave of intensified Israeli airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon.
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