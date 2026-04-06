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DSP Asset Managers Appoints Anish Tawakley As Chief Investment Officer
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 6, 2026: DSP Asset Managers has appointed Anish Tawakley as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), where he will oversee both equity and fixed income investments, strengthening the firm's overall investment leadership.
Anish joins from ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, where he was Co-Chief Investment Officer - Equities. With three decades of experience, he has worked across market cycles covering equity research, portfolio management, asset allocation and team leadership.
At DSP, he will work closely with the existing equity and fixed income teams. The move is aimed at bringing greater alignment across asset classes while continuing the fund house's long-standing focus on disciplined, research-led investing.
Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO, DSP Asset Managers, said, "We are delighted to have Anish join us as CIO. He has experienced market cycles over three decades and brings a conservative and rigorous lens to investing. He believes alpha is earned in down cycles and safeguarding against downside risks first. His ability to look at macros, equities, fixed income and credit together is important for DSP to deliver consistent results for our investors across market cycles."
Anish Tawakley, Chief Investment Officer, DSP Asset Managers, said, ""What stood out to me about DSP is the clarity of its investment philosophy and the emphasis on doing the right thing for investors over the long term. I look forward to working across teams to build portfolios that are resilient, well-balanced and aligned to investor needs across market conditions."
The appointment reflects DSP Mutual Fund's continued focus on strengthening its investment platform while keeping a long-term, investor-first approach at the core.
About DSP Asset Managers
DSP Asset Managers has a track record of nearly three decades of investment excellence. Today, we have the honour of managing money for over 65 lakh investors from all walks of life: hard-working salaried individuals, high-net-worth individuals, NRIs, small and mid-sized business owners, large private & public corporations, trusts and foreign institutions. We take great pride in knowing that we play a key role in the creation of wealth for all our investors and will always continue to be an organization with a purpose - it is our responsibility to make a real difference to the lives of our investors.
DSP Asset Managers is backed by the nearly 170-year-old DSP Group. Over the past one and a half centuries, the family behind the Group has been very influential in the growth and professionalization of capital markets and money management business in India.
Our investors' interests will always remain at the core of our business, and we will continue to maintain a relentless focus on doing what's best for them, as they #InvestForGood.
Anish joins from ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, where he was Co-Chief Investment Officer - Equities. With three decades of experience, he has worked across market cycles covering equity research, portfolio management, asset allocation and team leadership.
At DSP, he will work closely with the existing equity and fixed income teams. The move is aimed at bringing greater alignment across asset classes while continuing the fund house's long-standing focus on disciplined, research-led investing.
Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO, DSP Asset Managers, said, "We are delighted to have Anish join us as CIO. He has experienced market cycles over three decades and brings a conservative and rigorous lens to investing. He believes alpha is earned in down cycles and safeguarding against downside risks first. His ability to look at macros, equities, fixed income and credit together is important for DSP to deliver consistent results for our investors across market cycles."
Anish Tawakley, Chief Investment Officer, DSP Asset Managers, said, ""What stood out to me about DSP is the clarity of its investment philosophy and the emphasis on doing the right thing for investors over the long term. I look forward to working across teams to build portfolios that are resilient, well-balanced and aligned to investor needs across market conditions."
The appointment reflects DSP Mutual Fund's continued focus on strengthening its investment platform while keeping a long-term, investor-first approach at the core.
About DSP Asset Managers
DSP Asset Managers has a track record of nearly three decades of investment excellence. Today, we have the honour of managing money for over 65 lakh investors from all walks of life: hard-working salaried individuals, high-net-worth individuals, NRIs, small and mid-sized business owners, large private & public corporations, trusts and foreign institutions. We take great pride in knowing that we play a key role in the creation of wealth for all our investors and will always continue to be an organization with a purpose - it is our responsibility to make a real difference to the lives of our investors.
DSP Asset Managers is backed by the nearly 170-year-old DSP Group. Over the past one and a half centuries, the family behind the Group has been very influential in the growth and professionalization of capital markets and money management business in India.
Our investors' interests will always remain at the core of our business, and we will continue to maintain a relentless focus on doing what's best for them, as they #InvestForGood.
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