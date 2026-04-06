Prime Minister Conducts Field Tour In South, Directs Service, Development Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ma'an and Karak, April 6 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan conducted field visits on Monday to several sites in Ma'an, Karak, and the Southern Ghor region, as part of ongoing inspections to follow up on service delivery and development projects.The Prime Minister began his tour in Ma'an District, where he inspected the al-Muhammadiyah sub-health center and directed comprehensive maintenance works and the provision of necessary medical staff to enhance healthcare services.He also visited the al-Muhammadiyah co-educational secondary school and the al-Muhammadiyah boys' secondary school, which recently underwent expansion and full rehabilitation following his visit in February last year.Hassan further inspected the newly established Fatima al-Zahra co-educational basic school, built under the first phase of a corporate social responsibility initiative. The school, which will begin receiving students at the start of the upcoming academic year, has a capacity exceeding 800 students and includes 24 classrooms, laboratories, and a theater.Accompanied by Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mahafza, the Prime Minister commended private sector contributions to education infrastructure through social responsibility programs.In Karak Governorate, Hassan directed the acceleration of tendering procedures for the establishment of an ambulance and emergency center in northern Karak, aimed at serving local communities and surrounding areas. The project will be implemented on a 7,000-square-meter site at an estimated cost of JD7 million and will include comprehensive emergency and ambulance services.He also instructed the expedited implementation of the afforestation project in Qatrana, opposite the Jubilee Forest, including the planting of 50,000 trees as part of the national initiative to plant one million trees annually. Additionally, he called for practical solutions to environmental challenges at the entrance to Karak.The Prime Minister commended the completion of the Sarfa-al-Aghwar road project in Karak, spanning 18 kilometers at a cost exceeding JD10 million.In the Southern Ghor region, Hassan visited the agricultural industrial complex, directing the provision of all necessary facilities to support operating companies. The complex is expected to contribute 20 percent of the Kingdom's food processing output.In the presence of Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khraisat, the Prime Minister underscored government support for such investments due to their role in stimulating local economies and generating employment opportunities.The government has allocated more than JD6.65 million to support the complex, which includes three factories and is expected to create over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs.Hassan also visited the Military Consumer Corporation market in Ghor al-Safi, stressing the importance of supporting consumer institutions to maintain price stability and ensure the availability of essential goods across the Kingdom.