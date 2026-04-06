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EU Council Chief Says Negotiations Only Path to Ending Iran War
(MENAFN) European Council President Antonio Costa declared Monday that further military escalation against Iran will fail to deliver either a ceasefire or lasting peace, throwing his weight firmly behind ongoing diplomatic efforts as the region's conflict deepens.
"Escalation will not achieve a ceasefire and peace. Only negotiations will, namely the ongoing efforts led by regional partners," Costa said in a post published through X.
The EU chief stressed that only a sustained diplomatic process can address the deep-rooted causes driving the Middle East conflict, drawing a firm line against attacks on civilian infrastructure regardless of the theater of war.
"Any targeting of civilian infrastructure, namely energy facilities, is illegal and unacceptable. This applies to Russia's war in Ukraine and it applies everywhere," he added.
Costa issued a stark humanitarian warning, cautioning that Iran's civilian population stood to become the "main victim of a widening of the military campaign" should hostilities continue to intensify.
Pointing to a recent direct conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Costa conveyed a pointed message from Brussels to Tehran.
"As I stressed in my recent call with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, the European Union urges Iran to immediately put an end to its attacks against countries in the region and to allow for the reestablishment of full freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," he added.
The appeal comes as regional tensions continue to spiral following a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran launched on February 28 — a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people to date, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has since retaliated with extensive drone and missile barrages targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces — inflicting casualties, crippling infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global financial markets and international aviation networks.
"Escalation will not achieve a ceasefire and peace. Only negotiations will, namely the ongoing efforts led by regional partners," Costa said in a post published through X.
The EU chief stressed that only a sustained diplomatic process can address the deep-rooted causes driving the Middle East conflict, drawing a firm line against attacks on civilian infrastructure regardless of the theater of war.
"Any targeting of civilian infrastructure, namely energy facilities, is illegal and unacceptable. This applies to Russia's war in Ukraine and it applies everywhere," he added.
Costa issued a stark humanitarian warning, cautioning that Iran's civilian population stood to become the "main victim of a widening of the military campaign" should hostilities continue to intensify.
Pointing to a recent direct conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Costa conveyed a pointed message from Brussels to Tehran.
"As I stressed in my recent call with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, the European Union urges Iran to immediately put an end to its attacks against countries in the region and to allow for the reestablishment of full freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," he added.
The appeal comes as regional tensions continue to spiral following a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran launched on February 28 — a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people to date, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has since retaliated with extensive drone and missile barrages targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces — inflicting casualties, crippling infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global financial markets and international aviation networks.
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