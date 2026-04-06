Islamic Cultural Center Launches English Lecture Series In Lusail And The Pearl Mosques

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With dozens of English-speaking attendees present at mosques in Lusail and The Pearl areas, the lessons organised by the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center for English-speaking Muslims continued, covering a variety of diverse topics.

Dr. Saleh bin Ali Al Marri, Director of the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center, stated that the continuation of the programme comes following the remarkable success it achieved during the last Ramadan.

This success highlights the audience's need for such topics, as the center seeks to meet the needs of its target audience and provide them with beneficial knowledge.

The mosques included Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani Mosque in The Pearl area, Mohammed Al Mana Mosque in Lusail, and Ibrahim Al Khalil Mosque, also in Lusail.

The lessons addressed various topics, beginning with obedience and maintaining one's relationship with Allah after the month of Ramadan, as well as how a Muslim can make the best use of their time and efforts in order to build a sound and upright relationship with Allah.