Russian Drone Strikes Near Public Transport Stop In Kharkiv, Leaving People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy struck the Kyivskyi district of the city with a 'Shahed'. Combat drones are still in the air - be careful," he wrote.

Later, Terekhov reported that, according to preliminary data, there are casualties, and their number is being clarified.

"The enemy drone hit near a public transport stop - a city route driver was injured, and the minibus he was driving was damaged," the mayor later said.

Russian attacks on Kharkiv region leave three people injured

Inspection of the strike site is ongoing, he added.

The injured driver is 67 years old, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"He is a city bus driver. Preliminary reports indicate he sustained minor injuries. The man has been taken to the hospital," the official said.

An air raid alert is ongoing in the city, with Shahed drones, including jet-powered ones, being detected.

On the morning of April 6, the enemy struck the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv with a drone, causing a 15-year-old child to suffer an acute stress reaction.

As previously reported, on April 5, a jet-powered "Shahed" hit the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. A 61-year-old woman was injured.