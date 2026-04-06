Egg Medical Launches Eggnesttm Complete Flex: Apron-Free Protection Without Construction, Downtime Or Disruption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egg Medical announces the launch of EggNestTM Complete Flex, a groundbreaking advancement in radiation protection that enables clinicians to safely work apron-free or with ultralight lead aprons-without the need for construction, structural modifications or procedural downtime.

The first live case with Complete Flex will be performed by Dr. Jasvindar Singh at Barnes-Jewish Hospital on Wednesday, April 8th at 9:35 a.m. CST as a part of the ARCH 2026 meeting.

“We are excited to be the first to use this novel technology in a live case and believe it is important to adopt solutions that protect everyone,” said Dr. Jasvindar Singh, Section Chief of Interventional & Structural Cardiology at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Chairman of ARCH Consortium.

“ARCH continues to innovate and remains on the cutting-edge of new technology,” said Dr. George Chrysant, Course Director of ARCH and Chief Medical Officer of Integris Cardiovascular Physicians. “I've used the EggNest Complete for a year and am convinced that Enhanced Radiation Protection Devices (ERPDs) should no longer be an option when the welfare of the team is at stake.”

Unlike other ceiling-mounted radiation shielding systems that require extensive construction and room downtime, EggNest Complete Flex sets a new standard in radiation protection:



Construction-Free: No structural changes, permitting or installation delays.

Zero Downtime: Labs remain operational during installation, preserving millions in potential revenue.

Cost-Saving: Eliminates renovation costs associated with other built-in shielding solutions. Clinician-Friendly: Enables apron-free workflows or the use of ultralight lead, reducing orthopedic strain and long-term injury risk.

“Healthcare systems have been forced to choose between clinician safety, operational disruption, and significant capital investment,” said Gavin Philipps, Chief Commercial Officer at Egg Medical.“Now hospitals can protect their team without shutting down rooms for multiple days or spending hundreds of thousands on construction.”

Health systems are under increasing pressure to improve staff retention, reduce occupational hazards and maintain procedural throughput. A recent publication in JSCAI endorsed by multiple medical societies called for broader adoption of ERPDs to address these issues1. Adoption is accelerating; the solution is currently installed in fifteen labs nationwide, with an additional eighty labs expected to be deployed by the end of Q2.

Salavitabar A, Vora A, Altschul D...ALARA+: Summit on Radiation and Orthopedic Risks in Fluoroscopic Laboratories. Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions, 2026; 0

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Susan Storm, Marketing Manager,...

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