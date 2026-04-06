Galaxy Digital, Inc. Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Galaxy Digital, Inc. (“Galaxy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GLXY) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Galaxy's stock price plummeted $4.46 per share, or 16.87%, to close at $21.98 per share on February 3, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a February 3, 2026, report detailing the Company's financial performance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of a substantial bottom-line deficit that failed to meet the benchmarks set by market observers.

Specifically, the Company reported a staggering "net loss of $482 million for the quarter," a figure that fell significantly short of analyst expectations. Management attributed these disappointing results primarily to external market volatility, stating they were "driven primarily by the depreciation of digital asset prices in the quarter." The revelation that Galaxy's balance sheet was so heavily susceptible to the downward trend in cryptocurrency and digital asset valuations led to an immediate loss of investor confidence. This downward pressure resulted in a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the Company's heightened risk profile and the significant capital depletion reported for the period.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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