Himachal SHOCKER! 4-Year-Old Tied, Beaten By Ex-Army Man Over Guava Theft Video Sparks Outrage

A shocking incident in Himachal Pradesh's Una region has caused considerable outrage, with a retired army officer was accused of tying up and abusing a four-year-old child for plucking a guava from his garden. The issue came to light when a video of the event began spreading on social media, sparking outrage and calls for stern punishment. In the clip, the child can reportedly be heard crying and pleading,“Uncle, mujhe bacha lo" (Uncle, please save me), highlighting the severity of the alleged abuse.

According to reports, the accused apprehended the little girl on his property and, in a fit of rage, tied her wrists and legs with a rope. He then allegedly assaulted her inside his house, where she continued to cry for help.

The scenario changed when Rohit Jaiswal, a local resident walking by the house in Bahdala village, heard the youngster scream. Sensing something was amiss, he entered the building and discovered the girl bound and distressed. He instantly interfered, notified the police and the Child Helpline, and videotaped the incident.

As word spread, locals gathered at the site, and the youngster was ultimately released. The video later went viral, inciting public outrage and eliciting an immediate administrative response.

Una police authorities claimed they investigated the incident after getting a report through the emergency number 112 and watching the viral clip. A police team arrived to the scene and ensured that the youngster was taken for medical assessment.

The accused has subsequently been apprehended, and a complaint has been filed under the appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice Act. Authorities have verified that an inquiry is ongoing to determine the whole sequence of events.

Watch Viral Video

वीडियो जिला ऊना बताया गया है।इस बंदे को शायद पता नहीं बच्चों के साथ क्रूरता के चक्कर में जेल अंदर जाना भी नसीब हो जाता है। शर्म आनी चाहिए ऐसे इंसान को । अमरूद खा लिया तो क्या हुआ। इस बंदे के बच्चे आज गर्व महसूस कर रहे होने कि उनके पापा ने कितना बड़ा काम किया। twitter/pB7nRsgJzL

- Ajay Banyal (@iAjay_Banyal) April 5, 2026

Social Media Angry, Upset

After the criticism, the former Army man allegedly delivered a public apology, expressing sorrow for his conduct.

"People should have shaved his moustache and every time he grows it they should tie him up, chapaal him, and shave it again," a user remarked.

Calls for formal action have also risen online. One user tagged authorities and commented, "He should be booked and his pension benefits revoked." This apologies does not mean anything, @adgpi; please take the lead on this subject. What a shame."

“He isn't sorry for what he did, he is sorry he got caught! "It is horrible that you are attempting to explain it away as "People may become furious about such things and it occurs often...," another person said.