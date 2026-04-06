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France Warns Iran Against Targeting Infrastructure Amid Rising Tensions
(MENAFN) France’s foreign minister cautioned Iran on Monday that targeting infrastructure could further escalate the conflict, following an exchange of messages between the two countries during a phone call, according to reports.
Jean-Noel Barrot told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that threats against infrastructure risk worsening the situation and stressed the importance of resolving differences through diplomatic channels. He also highlighted the urgent need to bring the war to an end.
Araghchi responded by condemning US threats to attack Iranian infrastructure, describing them as a “normalization of war crimes and genocide.” He warned that such measures would provoke a “firm and comprehensive response.”
“The consequences of such a situation would not be limited to Iran and the region, but would also have destructive effects on global energy and the world economy, the responsibility for which would lie exclusively with US officials and the aggressors,” Araghchi said.
The call came in the wake of a warning from US President Donald Trump on his social media platform, stating that Tuesday would be “Power plant day, and bridge day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” referencing potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure.
Jean-Noel Barrot told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that threats against infrastructure risk worsening the situation and stressed the importance of resolving differences through diplomatic channels. He also highlighted the urgent need to bring the war to an end.
Araghchi responded by condemning US threats to attack Iranian infrastructure, describing them as a “normalization of war crimes and genocide.” He warned that such measures would provoke a “firm and comprehensive response.”
“The consequences of such a situation would not be limited to Iran and the region, but would also have destructive effects on global energy and the world economy, the responsibility for which would lie exclusively with US officials and the aggressors,” Araghchi said.
The call came in the wake of a warning from US President Donald Trump on his social media platform, stating that Tuesday would be “Power plant day, and bridge day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” referencing potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure.
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