LIVE UPDATES: Hostile Missile, Drone Attacks From Iran Continues Across GCC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: While tensions escalate with threats being traded by US and Iran, countries in the GCC were targeted with missile and drone attacks, that left six injured in Kuwait and one in UAE from falling debris.

Stay tuned for more updates:

3:45pm Doha Time

Prime Minister receives phone call from Norwegian counterpart

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, received a phone call from HE Jonas Gahr Store, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway.

During the call, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its dangerous repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means. Read more

3:30pm Doha Time

EU chief says targeting civilian infrastructure 'illegal'

Striking civilian infrastructure installations during war is illegal, EU chief Antonio Costa said in a social media post on Monday.

The warning came after US President Donald Trump threatened to devastate civilian infrastructure in Iran if it did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"Any targeting of civilian infrastructure, namely energy facilities, is illegal and unacceptable," Costa, the president of the European Council, said. Read more

11:35am Doha Time

Oil pares gains as shares rise in Tokyo, Seoul

Oil prices pared gains Monday after a spike following fresh threats in the war in the Middle East, while Tokyo and Seoul shares closed higher.

Many markets in Asia and Europe were closed for holidays on Easter Monday, which coincides with China's Qingming Festival.

Crude oil contracts had surged at the week's market opening after US President Donald Trump made an expletive-laced threat to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure, demanding Tehran bow to his demands for a deal to reopen the Gulf to shipping. Read more

10:45am Doha Time

Six injured in Iranian attack on northern Kuwait

Spokesperson for the Kuwaiti health ministry has stated that six people have been injured from falling projectiles and shrapnel on one of the residential areas north of the country after an Iranian attack.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) medical emergency teams and ambulance services initiated immediate response to the incident.

10:30am Doha Time

Ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon leave several dead, injured

The Israeli entity continued Monday its airstrikes on Lebanon, targeting a number of villages and towns.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone carried out a strike this morning with a guided missile targeting a car in the Kafr Rumman area in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, killing four people inside it and setting it on fire.

Another drone also targeted the vicinity of a fuel station in the same area, while the surroundings of Ghandour Hospital in Nabatieh were hit by an Israeli drone strike killing one person.

The Agency added that three people were killed and one injured in an Israeli warplane strike on a house in the town of Burj Rahal, in the Tyre district.

In the Western Beqaa district, an Israeli strike on Machghara today killed two people and wounded five others, according to a preliminary toll.

Villages in Tyre also witnessed heavy overflights of warplanes and drones this morning, following strikes on the villages of Arzoun and Ghandoorieh in the Tyre district, and Safad al-Battikh and Haris in the Bint Jbeil district.

9am Doha Time

UAE authorities respond to drone attack targeting 'Du' telecom building

Authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, announced they are responding to an incident involving an Iranian drone attack on the Du telecommunications company building in the emirate.

The Fujairah Media Office confirmed that no injuries were reported.

8:30am Doha Time

Saudi Defense Ministry: 2 drones intercepted, destroyed over past few hours

The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced Monday the interception and destruction of two drones in the past few hours, spokesperson of the Saudi Ministry of Defense Major General Staff Turki Al Maliki said in a statement.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced, last night, the interception and destruction of a cruise missile.

8:15am Doha Time

One injured by falling debris in Abu Dhabi Industrial City

The Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) announced Monday morning that competent authorities in the emirate responded to an incident resulting from falling debris on Raneen Systems Company in Musaffah, Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD). The incident is a result of a successful interception by air defences.

In a statement on X platform, the Office said that one Ghanaian national sustained moderate injuries as a result of the incident.

Authorities urged the public to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumors or unverified information.

7:51am Doha Time

UAE air defenses intercept hostile missile, drone attacks

The UAE Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that its air defense systems intercepted missile and drone attacks coming from Iran.

The ministry confirmed in a statement on X that the sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of the UAE air defense systems dealing with ballistic and cruise missiles and drones.

7:45am Doha Time

Kuwait air defenses intercept hostile missile, drone attacks

Kuwait's Ministry of Defense announced that its air defenses are currently responding to missile attacks and hostile drones.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Brigadier General Saud Al Atwan said in a press statement on Monday that the explosion sounds heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks.

He called on everyone to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities.