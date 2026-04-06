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Heavy Rains, Flash Floods Leave 8 Dead, 2 Injured In Badghis

Heavy Rains, Flash Floods Leave 8 Dead, 2 Injured In Badghis


2026-04-06 08:47:52
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) QALA-I-NAW (Pajhwok): At least eight people have died and two others were injured following heavy rainfall and flash floods in western Badghis province.

In a statement, the Department of Land Transport said the Qala-i-Naw–Herat highway has been closed to traffic since Sunday night due to heavy rains and damage to parts of the road.

The statement added that all routes connecting districts to the provincial centre have also been temporarily closed due to intense rainfall and flooding.

The department urged travellers to avoid unnecessary journeys and noted that relevant authorities are taking measures to reopen transportation routes.

Meanwhile, Rahmuddin Rahimi, spokesman for the Badghis governor, confirmed that eight people have so far lost their lives and two others have been injured as a result of flash floods in the province.

He also called on residents to stay away from high-risk areas and seek shelter in safe locations.

hz/sa

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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