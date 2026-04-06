403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Outlines Conditions for Ceasefire, Pakistani Sources Say
(MENAFN) Iran has laid out firm preconditions for any ceasefire consideration, demanding that US and Israeli forces immediately cease all hostilities — including strikes targeting senior Iranian leadership — while also calling for the unconditional lifting of President Donald Trump's deadline threat over the Strait of Hormuz, according to Pakistani official sources who confirmed to media on Monday that a ceasefire proposal had been transmitted to Tehran.
"Iran has conveyed to Islamabad that it will only consider the proposal if the US and Israel immediately halt all kinds of hostilities against Iran, including targeting its senior military and civilian leaders," said sources familiar with the developments, speaking on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter.
The disclosure came as Tehran officially confirmed Monday the death of Majid Khadmi, intelligence chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, amid circulating reports of a proposed 45-day ceasefire framework. Pakistani sources noted that Tehran has made clear it will not be pressured into negotiations through ultimatums, rejecting what it described as "deadline threats" as a basis for dialogue.
In a concerted diplomatic push, Pakistan's army chief Gen. Asim Munir and senior diplomat Ishaq Dar are reportedly in "constant" contact with US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, respectively, working to bring both sides to the negotiating table.
The ceasefire framework, as outlined by the sources, includes four key elements: an immediate halt to hostilities, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a two-to-three-week window to finalize a broader peace settlement, and follow-up in-person negotiations to be held in Islamabad.
Trump struck a cautiously optimistic tone Sunday, stating there was a strong likelihood of reaching a deal with Iran as early as Monday — while simultaneously warning of dramatically escalated strikes should Tehran fail to respond swiftly.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed at a Tehran press briefing that Iran had communicated its terms to the US through third-party intermediaries.
"We have formulated our own set of demands based on our interests and considerations. We are not ashamed to voice our legitimate and logical demands," Baqaei said, when pressed on whether a new framework to end the war between Iran and the US was in motion.
Baqaei further dismissed any ceasefire arrangement outright, warning that a pause in fighting would only afford adversaries the opportunity to regroup and resume offensive operations.
Pakistan, drawing on its established ties with both Washington and Tehran — as well as its strategic partnerships with China and Saudi Arabia — has positioned itself as the principal mediating power in what may prove to be one of the region's most consequential diplomatic efforts in years.
"Iran has conveyed to Islamabad that it will only consider the proposal if the US and Israel immediately halt all kinds of hostilities against Iran, including targeting its senior military and civilian leaders," said sources familiar with the developments, speaking on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter.
The disclosure came as Tehran officially confirmed Monday the death of Majid Khadmi, intelligence chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, amid circulating reports of a proposed 45-day ceasefire framework. Pakistani sources noted that Tehran has made clear it will not be pressured into negotiations through ultimatums, rejecting what it described as "deadline threats" as a basis for dialogue.
In a concerted diplomatic push, Pakistan's army chief Gen. Asim Munir and senior diplomat Ishaq Dar are reportedly in "constant" contact with US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, respectively, working to bring both sides to the negotiating table.
The ceasefire framework, as outlined by the sources, includes four key elements: an immediate halt to hostilities, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a two-to-three-week window to finalize a broader peace settlement, and follow-up in-person negotiations to be held in Islamabad.
Trump struck a cautiously optimistic tone Sunday, stating there was a strong likelihood of reaching a deal with Iran as early as Monday — while simultaneously warning of dramatically escalated strikes should Tehran fail to respond swiftly.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed at a Tehran press briefing that Iran had communicated its terms to the US through third-party intermediaries.
"We have formulated our own set of demands based on our interests and considerations. We are not ashamed to voice our legitimate and logical demands," Baqaei said, when pressed on whether a new framework to end the war between Iran and the US was in motion.
Baqaei further dismissed any ceasefire arrangement outright, warning that a pause in fighting would only afford adversaries the opportunity to regroup and resume offensive operations.
Pakistan, drawing on its established ties with both Washington and Tehran — as well as its strategic partnerships with China and Saudi Arabia — has positioned itself as the principal mediating power in what may prove to be one of the region's most consequential diplomatic efforts in years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment