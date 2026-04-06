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Russia Blames Ukraine for Luhansk Mine Strike That Trapped 41 Miners
(MENAFN) Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of striking a mine in the Luhansk region, claiming the attack left 41 workers stranded beneath the surface with no means of escape.
According to Russia-appointed regional head Leonid Pasechnik, the strike targeted a power station servicing the facility, triggering a total blackout that knocked out the mine's critical systems, including its lift mechanism.
"At night, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the territory of the Belorechenskaya mine, the electrical substation was damaged. The emergency shutdown of the light caught 41 mine workers, now they are underground," Pasechnik wrote on Russian social media platform Max.
The regional official confirmed that emergency crews had been deployed to the site and that contact with the trapped workers had been successfully established.
"They have already been contacted, and they have a supply of drinking water. All necessary services are taking measures to rescue the miners and connect the mine to the electricity supply," he said.
The incident follows Russia's claim on April 1 that it had seized complete control over Ukraine's easternmost Luhansk region. Kyiv has yet to issue any statement in response to Moscow's latest accusations regarding the mine strike.
According to Russia-appointed regional head Leonid Pasechnik, the strike targeted a power station servicing the facility, triggering a total blackout that knocked out the mine's critical systems, including its lift mechanism.
"At night, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the territory of the Belorechenskaya mine, the electrical substation was damaged. The emergency shutdown of the light caught 41 mine workers, now they are underground," Pasechnik wrote on Russian social media platform Max.
The regional official confirmed that emergency crews had been deployed to the site and that contact with the trapped workers had been successfully established.
"They have already been contacted, and they have a supply of drinking water. All necessary services are taking measures to rescue the miners and connect the mine to the electricity supply," he said.
The incident follows Russia's claim on April 1 that it had seized complete control over Ukraine's easternmost Luhansk region. Kyiv has yet to issue any statement in response to Moscow's latest accusations regarding the mine strike.
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