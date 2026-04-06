Snail Games Expands Portfolio With Publishing Agreement For Co-Op Party Action Title Dead Party

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CULVER CITY, Calif., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the“Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced it has secured global publishing rights from Radiation Blue for Dead Part, a co-op party action game that blends base defense mechanics with fast-paced multiplayer gameplay. The addition of Dead Party reinforces Snail Games' strategic focus on diversifying its portfolio across accessible, socially driven gaming experiences.

Dead Party challenges players to work together in teams of up to four to defend against waves of alien-driven zombies using creative traps, environmental strategy, and music-powered combat. The title features both a narrative-driven Story Mode and a highly replayable Arcade Mode, designed to engage a broad audience across cooperative and casual gameplay segments.

The partnership underscores Snail Games' continued commitment to balancing its portfolio across genres, combining its established presence in survival and sandbox titles with emerging opportunities in cooperative and session-based gameplay. By investing in titles with strong multiplayer engagement loops and scalable content models, the Company aims to enhance long-term player retention.

With its emphasis on cooperative gameplay, humor-driven design, and replayability, Dead Party is positioned to appeal to a wide demographic of players, including both core and casual audiences. The title's flexible game modes and social-first design align with current market trends favoring shared experiences and creator-friendly content.

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Dead Party press kit

About Radiation Blue

We are an independent developer located near Freiburg, Germany. We enjoy working in a small, efficient and creative group. Prior to Dead Party, we worked on different projects and shipped Genesis Alpha One, Hitman Blood Money, Velvet Assassin, RiME, Galaxy on Fire, Gothic, Neocron, Dead Block, Das Schwarze Auge1 & 2, The Settlers among other things.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“projects,”“estimates,”“plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may” and“could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding diversifying Snail Games' portfolio across accessible, socially driven gaming experiences, balancing Snail Games' portfolio across genres, combining Snail Games' established presence in survival and sandbox titles with emerging opportunities in cooperative and session-based gameplay, enhancing long-term player retention by investing in titles with strong multiplayer engagement loops and scalable content models and Dead Party appealing to a wide demographic of players, including both core and casual audiences. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, acceptance of our titles in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our titles and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

Investor Contact:

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

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