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Texas Financial Educators Council Selects Lottia Fredo Founder Of Relay Heroes To Its Advisory Board
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lottia Fredo, founder of the DFW Metro Area nonprofit organization Relay: Heroes Today, Leaders Tomorrow, has been named to a seat on the Texas Financial Educators Council Advisory Board, the selection committee announced today.
An industry leader in both higher education and financial wellness, Fredo formerly served as Director of the Financial Literacy Program at Southern Methodist University, as a Regional Director of Financial Aid, and as Financial Wellness Chair for the Coalition of Higher Education Assistance Organizations (COHEAO). She founded Relay in 2017 as a means of creating opportunity for students and families to attain educational success and financial responsibility.
Since its inception, the nonprofit has awarded over 12 scholarships, served more than 600 students, and led numerous community programs focused on college readiness and financial literacy.
In addition to her background working for proprietary, public, and private colleges, Lottia Fredo also is an ordained Children's and Youth Pastor. She is a sought-after public speaker with expertise in leading financial wellness workshops for prospective students and their families, entrepreneurs, community organizations, and corporate leaders. Lottia exhibits particular skill in developing curriculum and training for upcoming generations, earning her the nickname“Next Generation Guru.” In her free time, she enjoys volunteering in her community, traveling, and spending time with family.
As a contributor to the TFEC Advisory Board, Fredo plans to expand the reach of her efforts to build pathways to educational opportunity and financial stability for Texas students and families. We asked Lottia how she hopes her participation on the board will contribute to the financial wellness movement.“Scaling financial education programs effectively requires more than curriculum, it requires guidance, tools, and measurable frameworks,” she responded.“Access to the right resources can change the trajectory of a student or family's financial future. This initiative ensures that organizations can make a real, lasting difference in the lives of the people they serve.”
The Texas Council considers Lottia Fredo's addition to their Advisory Board to be an excellent step forward toward accomplishing its mission and vision of economic empowerment through financial education across the Lone Star State and beyond.
"Lottia Fredo's reputation and active involvement in the financial education industry makes her a vital asset to our mission of empowering future leaders,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC.“Her success with student scholarships will help the Texas Financial Educators Council build long-term educational stability for families.
The Texas Financial Educators Council is a state chapter of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation committed to measurable social impact. NFEC equips financial education advocates, educators, and organizations with research-based training, certification programs, and turnkey resources designed to advance financial wellness at the community, state, and national levels.
An industry leader in both higher education and financial wellness, Fredo formerly served as Director of the Financial Literacy Program at Southern Methodist University, as a Regional Director of Financial Aid, and as Financial Wellness Chair for the Coalition of Higher Education Assistance Organizations (COHEAO). She founded Relay in 2017 as a means of creating opportunity for students and families to attain educational success and financial responsibility.
Since its inception, the nonprofit has awarded over 12 scholarships, served more than 600 students, and led numerous community programs focused on college readiness and financial literacy.
In addition to her background working for proprietary, public, and private colleges, Lottia Fredo also is an ordained Children's and Youth Pastor. She is a sought-after public speaker with expertise in leading financial wellness workshops for prospective students and their families, entrepreneurs, community organizations, and corporate leaders. Lottia exhibits particular skill in developing curriculum and training for upcoming generations, earning her the nickname“Next Generation Guru.” In her free time, she enjoys volunteering in her community, traveling, and spending time with family.
As a contributor to the TFEC Advisory Board, Fredo plans to expand the reach of her efforts to build pathways to educational opportunity and financial stability for Texas students and families. We asked Lottia how she hopes her participation on the board will contribute to the financial wellness movement.“Scaling financial education programs effectively requires more than curriculum, it requires guidance, tools, and measurable frameworks,” she responded.“Access to the right resources can change the trajectory of a student or family's financial future. This initiative ensures that organizations can make a real, lasting difference in the lives of the people they serve.”
The Texas Council considers Lottia Fredo's addition to their Advisory Board to be an excellent step forward toward accomplishing its mission and vision of economic empowerment through financial education across the Lone Star State and beyond.
"Lottia Fredo's reputation and active involvement in the financial education industry makes her a vital asset to our mission of empowering future leaders,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC.“Her success with student scholarships will help the Texas Financial Educators Council build long-term educational stability for families.
The Texas Financial Educators Council is a state chapter of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation committed to measurable social impact. NFEC equips financial education advocates, educators, and organizations with research-based training, certification programs, and turnkey resources designed to advance financial wellness at the community, state, and national levels.
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