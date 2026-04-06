Maharashtra BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Reports Arson Attempt At Residence

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Former MP and Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police regarding an arson attempt at his residence and office premises in the early hours of Monday.

The incident, which took place on Monday, was detailed in a letter addressed to the Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Deven Bharti.

According to Somaiya, an unidentified individual set fire to a signboard located outside his residence/office at approximately 1:00 a.m. The perpetrator reportedly used petrol or a similar flammable substance to ignite the board before fleeing the scene.“As you are aware, I have been provided security by the Central/Maharashtra Government. CISF commandos are present at my residence/office and with me 24 hours a day," said Somaiya in a letter.

He noted that although CISF commandos stationed at the property rushed to the spot immediately upon noticing the fire, the suspect had already managed to escape. Through his letter, Somaiya has apprised the police department of the security threat.

Copies of the complaint have also been marked to the Senior Police Station, Navghar Police Station, Mulund (East), for further investigation.

Evidence, including photographs of the damaged property, has been submitted to the authorities to assist in identifying the culprit. The Navghar Police have acknowledged receipt of the complaint as of April 6, 2024.

Last week, Somaiya appealed to the Mumbai Police commissioner Deven Bharti that illegal appeasement, which has been going on for years, must stop. The police must stop imposing false rules and restrictions in the name of Muslim mosques, Namaz, or unauthorised mosques for Ram Navami or other Hindu festivals.

In a letter, Somaiya said for the past few years in Mumbai and Maharashtra, the police have been implementing strange rules such as: no Hindu religious procession should pass in front of a mosque, or that the procession must maintain absolute silence while passing a mosque. There is a need for reform in this regard.

“This time, during the Ram Navami processions in Ghatkopar, Powai, and Chembur, police officers imposed strange restrictions in the name of 'SOP' (Standard Operating Procedure) or guidelines. Processions were stopped, citing that it was time for Namaz (prayers). Restrictions were imposed to maintain silence within 200–300 meters of a mosque,” said Somaiya.

He further stated that many times when the illegal loudspeaker from a mosque calls for Azaan (Bang), the police order the speakers of the meeting or procession to be turned off and demand silence.