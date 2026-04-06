ISI-Backed Terror Module Busted In Punjab, Three Held

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 6 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of Punjab Police has busted an ISI-backed terror module being operated by Pakistan Intelligence Operatives by arresting three accused and recovering two Arges hand grenades along with a foreign-made Glock pistol from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Ammishah village in Tarn Taran, Bikramjit Singh, a resident of Nangal Pannuwan village in Amritsar, and Amandeep Singh, a resident of Indra Colony in Amritsar.

DGP Yadav said the recovered grenades bear markings of Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), indicating cross-border linkages. He said preliminary investigation has revealed that the module was involved in systematic targeting of police establishments across multiple states, which has now been successfully averted.

Efforts are ongoing to identify, track, and apprehend other members of the module.

Sharing operational details, AIG (Special Operations) Sukhminder Singh Mann said in an intelligence-led operation, police teams arrested Sarabjit Singh and Amandeep Singh and recovered hand grenades and a pistol from their possession.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the key operative and primary contact of Pakistan Intelligence Operatives in the group, Bikramjit Singh, was operating from Deesa in Gujarat. The information was immediately shared with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat, and with their cooperation, the accused Bikramjit Singh was arrested by a team of Punjab Police.

AIG Mann said during the investigation, it was revealed that all the accused were in touch with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives via social media platforms.

Probe has also revealed that, acting on directions from ISI handlers, the group was also planning to carry out grenade attacks on various police establishments in Punjab and other states.

A case has been registered under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances (Amendment) Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act, and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in Amritsar.