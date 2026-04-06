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Somalia Embarks on Landmark Offshore Oil Exploration
(MENAFN) Somalia has launched its first offshore oil drilling campaign, a move described by government officials as having both economic and strategic significance.
“If successful, it could strengthen Somalia's prospects for resource-led growth while also reinforcing Türkiye's role as a trusted long-term partner in the country's development,” said Ali Omar, Somalia’s state minister for foreign affairs. He noted that the project could reshape the nation’s economic future and influence regional energy dynamics.
The Turkish drill ship *Cagri Bey* has entered Somalia’s territorial waters to initiate the country’s inaugural offshore drilling, according to official statements. The vessel left the southern port of Tasucu in Mersin earlier this year and is scheduled to begin operations at the Curad-1 well this month.
In 2024, Somalia and Türkiye formalized agreements covering both onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration. Prior to this mission, the Turkish seismic vessel Oruc Reis conducted surveys in three offshore blocks, laying the groundwork for the current campaign.
“If successful, it could strengthen Somalia's prospects for resource-led growth while also reinforcing Türkiye's role as a trusted long-term partner in the country's development,” said Ali Omar, Somalia’s state minister for foreign affairs. He noted that the project could reshape the nation’s economic future and influence regional energy dynamics.
The Turkish drill ship *Cagri Bey* has entered Somalia’s territorial waters to initiate the country’s inaugural offshore drilling, according to official statements. The vessel left the southern port of Tasucu in Mersin earlier this year and is scheduled to begin operations at the Curad-1 well this month.
In 2024, Somalia and Türkiye formalized agreements covering both onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration. Prior to this mission, the Turkish seismic vessel Oruc Reis conducted surveys in three offshore blocks, laying the groundwork for the current campaign.
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