Turning Point Brands, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged To Reach Out To Johnson Fistel For More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB). The investigation focuses on Turning Point Brands' executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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Background of the investigation

On March 2, 2026, Turning Point Brands reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and held an earnings call. During these disclosures, the Company acknowledged that investment related to its Modern Oral nicotine pouch business was“front-loaded” and“somewhat lumpy,” and further indicated that“it's going to take a while” for margins to improve.

The Company also provided guidance for the first quarter of 2026, including adjusted EBITDA of approximately $24 million to $27 million, representing a decline compared to approximately $30 million reported in the prior quarter, despite continued revenue growth in the business.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Turning Point Brands complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Turning Point Brands stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

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