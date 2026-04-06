PDTRA Launches Training To Promote Inclusive Tourism

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 6 (Petra) -- Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) launched specialized training program under a memorandum of understanding with the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.The two-day program, part of a technical and financial action plan, aimed at strengthening inclusion concepts and building the capacity of workers in the tourism sector, said Fatima Hilalat, PDTRA Local and Environment Development Commissioner.She told Petra in an interview that the training covers key areas, including a rights-based approach, accessibility standards, and effective communication with persons with disabilities.The program targets frontline tourism workers and tour guides to help them deliver inclusive services that meet diverse needs, Hilalat said, adding that it includes a specialized course titled "Accessibility Requirements – Building Code"targeting the authority's engineers to enhance their ability to apply accessibility standards in architectural and urban design.She stressed that the programs contribute to improving workforce efficiency, embedding inclusion principles, and enhancing the quality of services provided to persons with disabilities, particularly in the tourism sector, in line with international best practices.