Industry Minister: Gov't Attaches Importance To Consumer Corporations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 6 (Petra) – Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Ya'rub Qudah on Monday pledged support for the Civil and Military Consumer Corporations for their role in stabilizing prices and curbing unjustified price increases.During a tour of the corporations' markets, Qudah pointed to their vital role, particularly at this stage, in enhancing food security and ensuring staple food commodities are available for citizens at high quality and reasonable prices, the ministry said in a press release.He reiterated the need to maintain safe stock levels that meet market needs.The Ministry, he said, continued field monitoring of markets to ensure goods and stocks are in abundant supply, and curb any practices affecting price stability, thereby achieving market balance and protecting citizens' interests.For their part, the directors of the Civil and Military Corporations stressed a commitment to maintaining sufficient strategic reserves of various essential food commodities and augment these to meet citizens' needs.They also pledged to offer competitive prices to alleviate financial burdens on people, and to carry out their national role in coordination with government bodies and the private sector to ensure market stability under all circumstances.