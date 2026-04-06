403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey’s Stock Market Opens Higher Amid Positive Trading
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s main stock index began Monday’s session on a positive note, opening at 12,968.98 points—marking a gain of 0.25%, or 32.63 points, according to reports.
The index had ended the previous week lower, slipping 0.88% to close at 12,936.35 points, with total daily trading volume reaching 107 billion liras ($2.41 billion).
As of 10:30 a.m. local time (07:30 GMT), the Turkish lira was trading at 44.5980 against the US dollar, 51.5100 versus the euro, and 59.0310 against the British pound.
Meanwhile, gold prices stood at $4,652.30 per ounce, and Brent crude oil futures were recorded at $109.3 per barrel.
The index had ended the previous week lower, slipping 0.88% to close at 12,936.35 points, with total daily trading volume reaching 107 billion liras ($2.41 billion).
As of 10:30 a.m. local time (07:30 GMT), the Turkish lira was trading at 44.5980 against the US dollar, 51.5100 versus the euro, and 59.0310 against the British pound.
Meanwhile, gold prices stood at $4,652.30 per ounce, and Brent crude oil futures were recorded at $109.3 per barrel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment