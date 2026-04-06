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Turkey’s Stock Market Opens Higher Amid Positive Trading

Turkey’s Stock Market Opens Higher Amid Positive Trading


2026-04-06 08:02:35
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s main stock index began Monday’s session on a positive note, opening at 12,968.98 points—marking a gain of 0.25%, or 32.63 points, according to reports.

The index had ended the previous week lower, slipping 0.88% to close at 12,936.35 points, with total daily trading volume reaching 107 billion liras ($2.41 billion).

As of 10:30 a.m. local time (07:30 GMT), the Turkish lira was trading at 44.5980 against the US dollar, 51.5100 versus the euro, and 59.0310 against the British pound.

Meanwhile, gold prices stood at $4,652.30 per ounce, and Brent crude oil futures were recorded at $109.3 per barrel.

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