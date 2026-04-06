Lipocine Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged To Reach Out To Johnson Fistel For More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN). The investigation focuses on Lipocine's executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Lipocine securities?

If you purchased Lipocine securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at... or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On April 2, 2026, Lipocine announced topline results from its Phase 3 placebo-controlled trial evaluating LPCN 1154 for the treatment of postpartum depression. Among other things, the Company disclosed that LPCN 1154“did not show a statistically significant reduction from baseline in HAM-D17 total score compared to placebo at hour 60 (primary endpoint); the primary endpoint was not met.”

The Company stated that it plans to preserve capital and evaluate all available options going forward. Following these disclosures, the price of Lipocine stock declined, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Lipocine complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Lipocine stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit .

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, reflecting the firm's effectiveness in advocating for investors and recovering approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 |... |...