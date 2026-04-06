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Switzerland to Summon Israel Over Death Penalty Law for Palestinians
(MENAFN) Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry plans to summon Israel’s ambassador following the Israeli parliament’s approval of a death penalty law for Palestinians convicted of fatal attacks, according to reports.
The law, passed on March 30 by a 62-48 vote in the Knesset, received support from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It stipulates that executions will be carried out by hanging, performed by prison service officers or guards, who will maintain anonymity and enjoy legal immunity.
A Foreign Ministry official stated, “Switzerland rejects the death penalty in all places and under all circumstances because it is incompatible with the right to life and human dignity. For this reason, Switzerland has expressed its position to Israel both bilaterally and publicly.”
Tim Enderlin, head of the ministry’s Peace and Human Rights Division, has already begun talks with the Israeli ambassador, Tibor Schlosser, and will summon him “to personally convey Switzerland’s position” on the matter.
The law has drawn strong international criticism, including from Switzerland, due to its implications for human rights.
The law, passed on March 30 by a 62-48 vote in the Knesset, received support from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It stipulates that executions will be carried out by hanging, performed by prison service officers or guards, who will maintain anonymity and enjoy legal immunity.
A Foreign Ministry official stated, “Switzerland rejects the death penalty in all places and under all circumstances because it is incompatible with the right to life and human dignity. For this reason, Switzerland has expressed its position to Israel both bilaterally and publicly.”
Tim Enderlin, head of the ministry’s Peace and Human Rights Division, has already begun talks with the Israeli ambassador, Tibor Schlosser, and will summon him “to personally convey Switzerland’s position” on the matter.
The law has drawn strong international criticism, including from Switzerland, due to its implications for human rights.
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