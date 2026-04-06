Hypercharge Announces Sponsorship Of EV & Charging Expo 2026

This marks Hypercharge's third consecutive year supporting the event as a sponsor, exhibitor, and main stage panel participant. Hypercharge will attend and exhibit at the event, which brings together business and government leaders and organizations advancing transportation electrification.

Hypercharge's booth will also include a dedicated area introducing Hypercorp Energy Solutions, the Company's energy initiative announced in January 2026, focused on expanding its offering beyond EV charging through battery energy storage, advanced energy management software and professional services for electrification at constrained sites.

David Bibby, President & CEO of Hypercharge, is scheduled to participate in the panel discussion ' BC's Changemakers ' on April 8, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. on the Main Stage. The discussion will examine the policy, incentives, charging infrastructure, and private-sector collaboration that helped drive EV adoption in British Columbia.

The EV & Charging Expo 2026 is expected to feature more than 100 speakers and exhibitors and bring together organizations from across the EV, charging, fleet and infrastructure ecosystem for two days of programming, networking and technology showcase activities.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7 ) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more:

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

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Kyle Kingsnorth, Head of Marketing

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's participation in EV & Charging Expo 2026, including its sponsorship, attendance and exhibition plans, David Bibby's scheduled panel participation, and the presentation of Hypercorp Energy Solutions at the Company's booth. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as“may”,“could”,“should”,“anticipate”,“will”,“estimates”,“believes”,“intends”,“expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

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