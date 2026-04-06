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Truck-Car Collision Claims Three Lives in China

Truck-Car Collision Claims Three Lives in China


2026-04-06 07:30:30
(MENAFN) Three people were killed and three others wounded Monday after a heavy semi-trailer slammed into a car on a national highway in central China, local authorities confirmed. The injured were transported to a nearby medical facility, though no further details on their current conditions were immediately available to the public.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time along a highway stretch running through Lingling District in the city of Yongzhou, Hunan Province, a region nestled in the heart of the country.

Investigators are actively working to determine the exact cause of the collision, with no official timeline given for when findings will be released to the public.

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