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Cargo Ship Sinks in Azov Sea After Ukrainian Drone Strike
(MENAFN) A cargo ship sank in the Azov Sea following a Ukrainian drone strike, leaving one crew member dead, according to regional officials. Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo described the incident as a “terrorist attack.”
The vessel, identified as the Volgo-Balt, was carrying wheat when it was attacked on April 3.
The crew abandoned the ship as it began to sink and reached shore near the village of Strelkovoye in Russia’s Kherson Region two days later. Saldo reported that one person—the senior assistant captain—died, while two others remain missing.
Local residents were first to assist the crew upon reaching shore, providing aid before emergency services arrived. The captain is hospitalized in Genichesk, and other crew members are receiving medical and psychological support.
“This is not the first time Ukraine has attacked civilian vessels in international waters. There will be accountability for these crimes,” Saldo said.
The vessel, identified as the Volgo-Balt, was carrying wheat when it was attacked on April 3.
The crew abandoned the ship as it began to sink and reached shore near the village of Strelkovoye in Russia’s Kherson Region two days later. Saldo reported that one person—the senior assistant captain—died, while two others remain missing.
Local residents were first to assist the crew upon reaching shore, providing aid before emergency services arrived. The captain is hospitalized in Genichesk, and other crew members are receiving medical and psychological support.
“This is not the first time Ukraine has attacked civilian vessels in international waters. There will be accountability for these crimes,” Saldo said.
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