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Iranian Missile Hits Haifa, Emergency Services Report Casualties
(MENAFN) Eleven people were injured and four others reported missing following an Iranian missile strike in Haifa, northern Israel, on Sunday, according to reports citing the country’s national emergency service.
One of the injured was in critical condition after a missile directly struck a five-story building, while four others were treated for shock. Reports noted that a missile warhead weighing 450 kilograms hit the building, and fragments landed in at least three locations across Haifa, causing significant damage.
Authorities said some individuals remain unaccounted for after the strike. The Israeli army confirmed that missiles were detected launching from Iran toward Haifa, northern Galilee, and the Negev in the south.
Regional tensions have escalated since a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran began on February 28, which has killed over 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, resulting in casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
One of the injured was in critical condition after a missile directly struck a five-story building, while four others were treated for shock. Reports noted that a missile warhead weighing 450 kilograms hit the building, and fragments landed in at least three locations across Haifa, causing significant damage.
Authorities said some individuals remain unaccounted for after the strike. The Israeli army confirmed that missiles were detected launching from Iran toward Haifa, northern Galilee, and the Negev in the south.
Regional tensions have escalated since a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran began on February 28, which has killed over 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, resulting in casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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