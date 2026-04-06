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Uzbekistan Set To Roll Out Export-Focused Accelerator Program

Uzbekistan Set To Roll Out Export-Focused Accelerator Program


2026-04-06 07:05:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 6. Uzbekistan will launch the“100 Products Accelerator” program on April 7, 2026, aimed at supporting export-oriented production, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade.

This initiative is being implemented in accordance with Presidential Decree No. UP-16, issued on January 30, 2025.

The program's primary goal is to enhance the export potential of domestic products and expand their market presence internationally.

The launch event will feature a presentation outlining the program's participation criteria and the export support mechanisms available. Additionally, discussions will be held with international experts and business leaders.

The initiative is expected to play a crucial role in diversifying Uzbekistan's exports and facilitating the entry of Uzbek products into key global markets, including China, Europe, and the United States.

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Trend News Agency

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