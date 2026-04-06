AIADMK Predicts 210 Seats, Says EPS Will Be CM Stalin Claims 234

AIADMK Confident of 210-Seat Victory

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Monday expressed confidence in the NDA's victory in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, asserting that the alliance is set to win 210 of 234 seats and Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) will be the next Chief Minister. Speaking to ANI, Kovai Sathyan claimed no public support in favour of the ruling DMK, saying that the Chief Minister MK Stalin's convoy passes through empty roads. He said, "His (MK Stalin) party's MLAs are chased away by the people. His own convoy passes through empty roads, ask him to come out of his daydreams. Within 1 month, EPS will be the CM of Tamil Nadu and form a government on our own by 210 out of 234."

DMK Claims Clean Sweep, Slams Three-Language Policy

This comes after MK Stalin claimed that the ruling Secular Progress Alliance led by the DMK will win all 234 seats in the state elections. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Stalin lambasted the three-language policy, saying that the DMK would not allow it in the state. He said, "As long as the DMK is in power, we will not allow the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu. The chances of victory look excellent. We will win all 234 constituencies."

Stalin Criticises BJP-led Centre

In an X post, Stalin strongly criticised the BJP-led Central government over multiple issues, including minority rights, federal funding allocations, and the newly proposed three-language policy, asserting that the measures undermine the interests of the state and its people. He wrote, "Will the Union BJP ministers and BJP Chief Ministers who come to Tamil Nadu answer these questions? Are you ready to campaign in Tamil Nadu, saying, 'We will implement the three-language policy'? How much funding is allocated to Tamil Nadu? How much is given to the 'favourite' states ruled by the BJP? Are you ready to announce it transparently?"

The Chief Minister also condemned the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill, 2026, which he said disproportionately targets minority communities, especially Christian institutions. "Will you fully withdraw the FCRA amendment that attacks Christian NGOs, or will you pass it next week?" he asked.

Challenges AIADMK Leadership

Stalin also questioned the role of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, asking, "Can Palaniswami get answers to all these questions from his Delhi owners? When will you stop spewing undignified slander and start talking about the people's right to life issues? No matter how many people invade from Delhi to divide Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu will not bow down!"

Policy Details and Election Schedule

CBSE is set to introduce a phased three-language policy from the 2026-27 academic year, beginning with Class 6. The policy requires students to learn an additional language, with at least two of the three being Indian languages.

The polling for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is scheduled in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes set for May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)