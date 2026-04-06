Toobit Announces Exclusive Presale For Solitaire Blossom (SOLIB) On Launchpad

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the upcoming presale of Solitaire Blossom (SOLIB) on Launchpad.

This exclusive 22-hour event provides the Toobit community with early access to the SOLIB ecosystem. Toobit traders can participate in the SOLIB presale starting April 7, 2026, at 8:00 AM (UTC) through April 8, 2026, at 6:00 AM (UTC).

To ensure a secure entry for all traders, this launch is backed by Toobit's 72-hour price protection policy, which offers a full refund if the token's market price falls below the sale price within three days of listing.

Built on the Binance Smart Chain, SOLIB balances individual strategy with collective growth. The project is centered on the Solitaire Blossom, a purple-crimson flower with a white core. This identity symbolizes the transition from a solitary investor to a unified community where individual ambition supports a transparent ecosystem.

Toobit's Launchpad has established itself as a proven accelerator for breakthrough projects. SOLIB follows the success of Punchimals (PUNCHI), which sold out in 10 minutes with a 104% peak increase, and Foodie Squirrel (FDS), which saw historical returns of 841%. This momentum continued with Future Warriors X (FWX), which reached its hard cap in 19 minutes and achieved a peak ROI of 200% in the spot market.

Official trading for SOLIB/USDT begins April 8, 2026, at 8:00 AM (UTC). To mark the listing, Toobit is offering a 15,000,000 SOLIB prize pool through April 22. Participants can earn rewards by meeting daily trading volume milestones, completing first-time trades, or ranking on the volume leaderboard for airdrops up to $1,000.

The launch arrives as the 2026 digital asset market shifts toward vetted, utility-focused projects. Presale investments have grown by over 40% year-over-year, driven by a retail move away from unvetted listings toward exchange-vetted allocations.

Launchpad-vetted projects now command a 20% market share of new listings, as investors prioritize the structural security and transparency provided by established trading platforms.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds-an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email:...

Website:

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at